Kontravoid at the Lodge Room

March 1st, 2024 – Lodge Room

Since releasing his first self-titled LP in 2012, LA-based industrial/EBM artist Kontravoid has cemented himself as an important name in contemporary dark electronic music.

It’s no surprise that a Kontravoid x Buzz Kull show sold out at the Lodge Room on a Friday night. Still, I’d never seen the Lodge so alive before.

Photography by Teia Ciornei (@teiatoast)

After gracelessly gliding through a few rows of people shoulder-to-shoulder, I caught a glimpse of darkwave artist Buzz Kull on stage. During a merch table chat, I learned Buzz Kull was from Australia, which was super interesting. Now that I think of it, I don’t think I’ve met another Australian in the scene.

Kontravoid put on an electric and metallic set that was so consistently energetic it kept the dance floor jumping from start to end. The room wasn’t stagnant for even a split second, with dozens of leather-jacket-clad people jumping, dancing, and pouring sweat.