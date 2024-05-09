Victoria Canal at The Moroccan Lounge

April 1, 2024 – The Moroccan Lounge

Singer-songwriter artist Victoria Canal brought her US headline tour to Los Angeles at the Moroccan Lounge.

In 2023, Victoria released her EP WELL WELL via Elektra/Parlophone Records. Canal’s introspective lyrics layered over acoustic chords and laid-back pop instrumentals create a reflective, emotive atmosphere. The closely packed crowd gathered as near to the stage as possible, hypnotized by Victoria & her band surrounded by twinkling fairy lights. Victoria’s keyboard was wrapped with lacy greenery, forming an enchanting atmosphere as the band began playing.

Photos by Teia Ciornei (@teiatoast)

Victoria’s most recent release, ‘Chamomile,’ was my favorite song she played. About the track, Victoria shares, “I wrote ‘Chamomile’ about my best friend Lucy. When I’m struggling with my depression, she’s always there for me when I’m going through it. When I’m in that place, I feel this desire to one day be there for her in the same way; so this song was kind of a promise to her and to myself to always try.” Victoria’s dedicated fans and thoughtful live performance paints a promising future for the artist’s career.

Find out more about Victoria Canal here:

www.victoriacanal.com