Where do you KXLU?

We want to know where our listeners tune in to KXLU 88.9FM Los Angeles! Let us know using the link down below!

WHERE DO YOU KXLU? GOOGLE FORM

FUNDRAZOR is only THREE days away! FUNDRAZOR is KXLU’s annual fundraiser that supports us throughout the entire year and allows us to continue our mission of giving a platform to the underrepresented and up-and-coming artists in LA and across the world. We’ve got some exciting plans, including in-studio performances and new merch! Stay tuned for more FUNDRAZOR updates soon.