LMU Radio’s KXLU FUNDRAZOR 2024 Launches On April 5th

This annual fundraising event supports the student co-curricular and professional development experience while raising necessary operating funds for radio station operations. Funds raised further advance LMU Radio’s mission of providing a platform to the underrepresented and up-and-coming artists in Los Angeles and across the globe. Join the fun April 5th – 13th via KXLU 88.9FM and kxlu.com as we elevate the voice of the college radio community on campus.

Please meet our campaign mascot for FUNDRAZOR 2024, “Paul the Dog.” Original artwork created by LMU alumnus Orion Kamphefner, ’23. This design will appear on a T-shirt, a pullover hoodie, a zip-up hoodie and a tote bag.

Live in-studio sessions will be featured during the week by champions of the local Los Angeles music scene including Bloomsday, Train Breaks Down, Fat Lady Sang, Brookelen, Dallas Cowboys, Shaki Tavi, and Fever Dream.

Please visit kxlu.com to explore all the new offerings in the online merch store and to donate to keep the college radio airwaves at LMU alive and thriving!

Art by Orion Kamphefner (@bitesnot @hogmoncher)