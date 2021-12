Primavera Sound has landed in LA! Lorde, Nine Inch Nails, Arctic Monkeys, James Blake, Khruangbin, Mitski, Clairo, Tierra Whack, BICEP and many more will take the stage on September 16-18, 2022 to celebrate the inaugural event. Created in Barcelona, but made for the LA music lover.

Presale starts Friday, December 10 at 10AM PT. Sign up now for first access to tickets at primaverasound.la. All tickets starting as low as $50 down!