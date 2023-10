The north LA indie-rock band, HUNNY, performed brand-new tracks from their latest album, new planet heaven, live on-air at KXLU. Below is the live-session recording of “kick ur teeth in” at KXLU.

Photo by Natalie Hewitt (@cloudyytots) Photo by Natalie Hewitt (@cloudyytots)

Filmed and edited by Christina Bryson (@averagecowgirl). Engineered and mixed by Mada Harper and Max Alvarez.

Listen to HUNNY’s latest album, new planet heaven, here: