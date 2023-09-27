Serenata de Tríos 25th Anniversary Concert

In collaboration with Chicano Latino Student Services and the Latino Alumni Association, please join LMU Radio for a special evening celebrating 25 years of “Serenata de Tríos” on KXLU 88.9FM Los Angeles.

“Serenata de Tríos” is a weekly program featured on KXLU every Sunday from 6:00-7:00 PM and is hosted by Ernesto Colin, an LMU alumnus and professor in the School of Education.

The Mata Family Mariachi & Trío Tres Souls are the featured performers.

Saturday, October 7, 2023

Murphy Recital Hall

6 PM – 9 PM

Tickets are $15 at: https://cutt.ly/GwzAj2Ku (https://cutt.ly/GwzAj2Ku)