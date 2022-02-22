KXLU FUNDRAZOR一Seeking Design Submissions

Fundrazor is fast approching—April 1st through April 9th—but first, we need your designs!

These are the requirments:

1. Original artwork ONLY!

2. “KXLU 88.9FM Los Angeles” must be present in the design

3. Multicolor design is ok.

4. Keep it clean! Submissions must be APPROPRIATE!

5. KXLU is turning 65 this year! We HIGHLY ENCOURAGE designs that incorporate this theme.

Submit designs as a HIGH RES PDF or an Adobe Illustrator file to Lanakxlu@gmail.com by 11:59 PM on February 28, 2022!

