Buzzy Lee: Synthetic Beats and Ethereal Vocals

Out of her small bag fell a good dozen perfume samples.

“I bet there’s more in there,” I ushered her on.

As Buzzy rummaged through her red backpack bag. She explained since she’s changed her perfume every four months since she was in her early 20s. The 27-year-old artist said that one of her great regrets was the year she spent only wearing Glossier You.

She’s an open book. That was my first impression of her as a person. As a musician, her melodious vocal stylings and moody beats paint her as something more of a mystery.

Her music is stripped down and clean. Frequently it’s just a synth, her vocals and room to let it breathe. Like her song Coolhand, she is fearless when it comes to baring it all. On a daily basis, Buzzy is not the daring type.

“I am so afraid of change and leaving the house and going places,” said the artist. When she does experiment with new things it’s usually because someone else introduces her to it.

“I get so much inspiration from that because there’s so much fear in that, in leaving and going to a little town up in Northern California,” Buzzy explained.

Her other methods of inspiration are eclectic and personal.

“I am so nostalgic,” Buzzy moaned as she explained her deep attachment to her collection of diaries. “It’s probably for the worst, but I am not present at all. I am constantly digging up pictures from my past or diary entries.”

If her diary alone won’t do the trick, she falls upon her collection of around 80 perfumes help transport her back in time.

“I have a crazy perfume collection cause I assign a scent to a period of 4 months, so that if I need to dig up inspiration I’ll smell, like November of 2013, and then I am immediately transported back to that time,” said Buzzy.

When a listener called in to mention their favorite perfume, Buzzy couldn’t help but gush and in seconds a waterfall of samples cascaded from her bag.

Her current scent, for anyone interested, is called Baccarat Rouge 540 by M.F.K..

Before the perfume and the diaries, there was only music; backyard shows at age five met with flowers and applause from her family, and a portable karaoke machine she was inseparable with at age seven.

“I’ve been singing since I could start screaming,” said Buzzy. “And then my screaming turned into singing.”

It was over a decade after she began writing her own music that Buzzy Lee first performed.

“I was terrified because I didn’t know how these songs were going to translate to the stage,” Buzzy disclosed. “It was the first time I ever played keyboard on stage while singing. That was a highlight because, well, I didn’t know I could do that.”

She was able to harness her fear and use it as a tool of empowerment. It wasn’t her first time, and it certainly isn’t her last.

If you could only listen to 3 songs for the rest of your life what would they be?

I’m gonna pull up my Spotify

“Silly” by Denise Williams

“Down Where the Valleys Are Low” by Judee Sill

“She’s gone” by Hall and Oats

When did you first start singing? And was music a big deal in your household?

And then I was always performing for my family, and I’m one of 7 kids, and I feel like I was the only one who was singing all the time. My other siblings were dancing and my brother was playing guitar.

I was always doing karaoke, I had a little portable machine I was obsessed with it.

And then I started taking guitar lessons when I was 12, and that’s when I started writing my own songs. (Always played piano).

My brother and I started playing music together for real when I was 20, and then before that I was in bands in college, and in high school I did musicals.

It’s hard to get high schoolers into a band when you go to an all girl school where everyone is a math and science genius.

What did you and your brother do?

We had a band called Wardel. We still make music together. He always played guitar his whole life with other bands, and I was sort of doing my own singing with my garage band. And finally we got together one day and just started writing a song, and we wrote the song called Opossum. That was our first song we ever wrote together and the first song we ever put out. It was the song that actually got us started.

We were 20 and 22, which is weirdly lately in life to be brother and sister and not realize that you could combine your potential.

What inspires you and motivates your art? And were there any artists that you try to emulate to this day?

I am inspired, because I am so afraid of change and leaving the house and going places, I find that getting into relationships with either friends or partners and having them sort of take me places and show me new places, I get so much inspiration from that because there’s so much fear in that, in leaving and going to a little town up in Northern California. I get so much inspiration from these places, and then mainly from the people who I meet.

Where was your first show and what was the highlight?

My first show was in my parents backyard. When I was 5 and they threw flowers at me at the end. It was fantastic.

My first show as Buzzy Lee, was June of 2017, and I opened for Springtime carnivore. I was terrified because I was for some reason, I didn’t know how these songs were going to translate to the stage and it was just all very scary. I was used to just playing with live drums and guitar. We had two synths and a drum unit, just a bunch of. It was all very new.

The highlight was, it was the first time I ever played keyboard on stage while singing. That was a highlight because I didn’t know I could do that.

What is your lyric writing process like?

I start out writing lyrics,I usually place my recorder down and then I just record in just sort of free form lyrics just in the moment with the melody. And then I listen to it and I pick out words that come out. That are usually subconscious and make complete sense with the song. And then there are words that make absolutely no sense, that just sound good. So then I rewrite all the lyrics that don’t make sense. But lately I have actually been doing the opposite where I have been writing lyrics first and then placing them into the song, which is actually very difficult for me. It basically means I am writing poetry. It’s lovely, it reminds me of college. I never wrote it in college.

I am really excited to play with Helena Deland

I love playing hometown shows cause I can go to bed afterward. My friends always come out. I’m always so surprised because I don’t expect anyone to ever come. My friends are all homebodies. I don’t even go to concerts really. So I just assume everyone is like me, selfish and in their own head all the time.

What was the last show you went to?

Rye Cooter in Denver, Coloroda.

jpegmafia, I opened for them.

What are your plans for the new year?

I have so much new music! An album. We are recording an album and then I’ll have a bunch of songs coming out in the spring.

You can find all of Buzzy Lee’s EP Facepaint on Spotify. And be sure to look for her new album this upcoming spring.

Article and Interview by Jenny Lee