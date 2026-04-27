KXLU Fundrazor 2026

We’re so thrilled to announce that we’ve exceeded our fundraising goal of $100K for #Fundrazor2026 !!! 🎶

We want to extend our sincerest gratitude to our generous donors & supporters who helped make this happen another year in a row. ⭐️

If you missed the chance to donate or buy new merch, you can still do so year-round at KXLU.com/DONATE ! ❤️

Thanks to all of the local artists who contributed designs this year:

T-shirts/Hoodies

Beats & Blooms: Kylie Casebeer

I ❤️ KXLU: Eddie Young

Grow the Music: Henry Cragg

Listen & Love: Carmela Michaeli

Tote Bags

Grow the Music: Henry Cragg

Beats & Blooms: Kylie Casebeer

Alphabet Soup: Mateia Ciornei

I ❤️ KXLU: Eddie Young

Misc

I ❤️ KXLU Keychain: Alex Bell

KXLU Live Compilation Vol. 14 CD & Download Card: Eddie Young & Amanda Hosseiny

Coloring Book

Jennifer Cuellar

Henry Cragg

Priscilla Robinson

Lilibeth Ruelas

Isabela Chacon

Amanda Ruiz

Lola Lankford

Olivia Salmon

Tanja Anderson

Mateia Ciornei

Jehoo Ha

Carmela Michaeli

Isabela Chacon

Kylie Casebeer

Stickers

Antonio Cruz Martinez

Carmela Michaeli

Jennifer Cuellar

Eddie Young

Priscilla Robinson

Tommy Sashimi

Kylie Casebeer

Mateia Ciornei

Tanja Anderson

Buttons

Carmela Michaeli

Kylie Casebeer

Mateia Ciornei

Eddie Young

Tommy Sashimi

We only exist because you exist. Thank you so much. Long live college radio! 📻