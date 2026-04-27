KXLU Fundrazor 2026

We’re so thrilled to announce that we’ve exceeded our fundraising goal of $100K for #Fundrazor2026 !!! 🎶
We want to extend our sincerest gratitude to our generous donors & supporters who helped make this happen another year in a row. ⭐️
If you missed the chance to donate or buy new merch, you can still do so year-round at KXLU.com/DONATE ! ❤️
Thanks to all of the local artists who contributed designs this year:
T-shirts/Hoodies
- Beats & Blooms: Kylie Casebeer
- I ❤️ KXLU: Eddie Young
- Grow the Music: Henry Cragg
- Listen & Love: Carmela Michaeli
Tote Bags
- Grow the Music: Henry Cragg
- Beats & Blooms: Kylie Casebeer
- Alphabet Soup: Mateia Ciornei
- I ❤️ KXLU: Eddie Young
Misc
- I ❤️ KXLU Keychain: Alex Bell
- KXLU Live Compilation Vol. 14 CD & Download Card: Eddie Young & Amanda Hosseiny
Coloring Book
- Jennifer Cuellar
- Henry Cragg
- Priscilla Robinson
- Lilibeth Ruelas
- Isabela Chacon
- Amanda Ruiz
- Lola Lankford
- Olivia Salmon
- Tanja Anderson
- Mateia Ciornei
- Jehoo Ha
- Carmela Michaeli
- Isabela Chacon
- Kylie Casebeer
Stickers
- Antonio Cruz Martinez
- Carmela Michaeli
- Jennifer Cuellar
- Eddie Young
- Priscilla Robinson
- Tommy Sashimi
- Kylie Casebeer
- Mateia Ciornei
- Tanja Anderson
Buttons
- Carmela Michaeli
- Kylie Casebeer
- Mateia Ciornei
- Eddie Young
- Tommy Sashimi
We only exist because you exist. Thank you so much. Long live college radio! 📻