KXLU Fundrazor 2026

by Apr 27, 2026 Blog

We’re so thrilled to announce that we’ve exceeded our fundraising goal of $100K for #Fundrazor2026 !!! 🎶

We want to extend our sincerest gratitude to our generous donors & supporters who helped make this happen another year in a row. ⭐️

If you missed the chance to donate or buy new merch, you can still do so year-round at KXLU.com/DONATE ! ❤️

Thanks to all of the local artists who contributed designs this year:

T-shirts/Hoodies

  • Beats & Blooms: Kylie Casebeer 
  • I ❤️ KXLU: Eddie Young
  • Grow the Music: Henry Cragg 
  • Listen & Love: Carmela Michaeli 

Tote Bags 

  • Grow the Music: Henry Cragg 
  • Beats & Blooms: Kylie Casebeer 
  • Alphabet Soup: Mateia Ciornei 
  • I ❤️ KXLU: Eddie Young

Misc

  • I  ❤️ KXLU Keychain: Alex Bell 
  • KXLU Live Compilation Vol. 14 CD & Download Card: Eddie Young & Amanda Hosseiny 

Coloring Book

  • Jennifer Cuellar
  • Henry Cragg 
  • Priscilla Robinson 
  • Lilibeth Ruelas 
  • Isabela Chacon 
  • Amanda Ruiz
  • Lola Lankford 
  • Olivia Salmon 
  • Tanja Anderson 
  • Mateia Ciornei 
  • Jehoo Ha
  • Carmela Michaeli 
  • Isabela Chacon
  • Kylie Casebeer 

Stickers 

  • Antonio Cruz Martinez 
  • Carmela Michaeli
  • Jennifer Cuellar 
  • Eddie Young
  • Priscilla Robinson 
  • Tommy Sashimi 
  • Kylie Casebeer 
  • Mateia Ciornei 
  • Tanja Anderson 

Buttons 

  • Carmela Michaeli
  • Kylie Casebeer 
  • Mateia Ciornei 
  • Eddie Young
  • Tommy Sashimi 

We only exist because you exist. Thank you so much. Long live college radio! 📻