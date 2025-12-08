President Poon Visits KXLU

Last week, President Thomas Poon, the newly inaugurated 17th president of Loyola Marymount University, stopped by the LMU Radio studio for an interview with student DJs. He discussed the music that has most impacted his life, as well as his passion for the ukulele, which included an impromptu performance.

You can listen to the on-air interview segments below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

You can also listen to President Poon’s full segment here until 12/18/2025. Segment begins at 4:32.

—

