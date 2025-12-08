KXLU in the New York Times!

KXLU was recently featured in the New York Times! We are beyond honored to have our station recognized on a national level, and so proud of our collective KXLU family.

Huge thanks to New York Times writer Nathan Deuel and photographer Adali Schell who featured some of our incredible DJs and student leaders at KXLU. Though no story could capture every face, this moment is a victory that belongs to every single one of us that’s involved with or supports the station and college radio.

So proud of our DJs, student leaders, and everyone who keeps this place alive, year after year.

Read the article “College Radio Keeps its Cool” on the NY Times website and on the NY Times app.