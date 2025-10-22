A ‘Welcome Home’ to Winter at The Echo

October 16th, 2025 – Los Angeles

The lights are a metallic silver as I stand in the crowd at The Echo in Echo Park, Los Angeles. Suddenly, the low hum of a guitar lulls the audience, and everyone leans forward in unison. Samira Winter steps onto the stage, looking illuminatingly ethereal in a white lace gown and pair of willowing angel wings. She lightly taps a guitar pedal with her killer, shimmering pointed heels. Adult Romantix’s intro track, “Just Like A Flower,” rings out in the dark venue, and the crowd can tell right away – Samira is effortlessly at home in the City of Angels.

With two hours on the clock before her homecoming performance, I sit down with Samira Winter to discuss all that motivates her. She has her short hair pinned back, framing those ever-so-‘90s micro-bangs – the ones that whisper Anaïs Nin and recall Winona Ryder. Looking at them now, I can see how they’ve become a symbol of Samira Winter herself. That retro theme of 90s essence and dream-pop is consistent in Winter’s music as a group, from the attraction to analog recording processes, to their reminiscent presence on stage. It is clear to listeners that familiar musical inspirations play a big role in the styling of Winter’s shadowy aesthetic.

Photography by Amanda Hoss (IG: @miffyisoffline)

Speaking on those inspirations, Winter describes how she was drawn to certain ‘90s alternative artists while creating Adult Romantix. “I was listening to a lot of Elliot Smith and really vibing with that sound. Sonic Youth too – Kim Gordon has always been a huge hero of mine.” We can hear those influences in the album, alongside shoegaze inspirations such as Starflyer 59. Enhancing those nostalgic sounds, Winter claims, was their choice to record Adult Romantix on analog equipment. Recorded at Studio 22 here in Cypress Park, Juju Ashworth “produced, recorded, and played a lot on both records [Adult Romantix, What Kind of Blue Are You?].”

Referring to her own tastes, Winter says, “I am definitely more of an analog girl. It’s materialistic, and you can do so many things with it. I like the physicality of recording analog. It’s the same as film – when you record to tape, there’s a physicality.” I ask her about sonic differences, and she describes her attraction to the nostalgia of it. “There are certain things that happen, truly because of the chemicals. I don’t know if fans can tell on this record, but there are little sounds that show up because of the tape machine. There’s a lot of ‘happy accidents.’” And flawlessly, Winter translates that melancholic texture of the recorded album onto the stage here at The Echo – metallic heels and all.

Halfway through the night’s set, Samira Winter’s angel wings are illuminated by a harsh stage light flickering through their drooping lace. The drummer, Cameron Allen, pulls us into “In My Basement Room,” track 9 on Adult Romantix, and Samira becomes sentimental. “This song is about my old house down the street,” she states, “we used to throw shows there. This feels very full circle, as Adult Romantix is very inspired by L.A.” The guitarist, Nick Short, skillfully shifts the mood of the crowd, as we all lean in once more.

Photography by Amanda Hoss (IG: @miffyisoffline)

Winter sings: “In my basement room/The music was hot.” In that eager room in Echo Park, I can confirm that it was, too.

Winter elaborates on the softness of playing this familiar venue, stating that “during so many of those Adult Romantix summers, I was going to shows at The Echo. I lived right down the street. So it does feel, ultimately, very nostalgic. Bittersweet and nostalgic, yeah.” She tells me how that nostalgia adds to the overall fan reception of the album. “During this tour, I’ve seen the most excitement in fans. This time, there’s more of a lore around it, so there are fan concepts that are beyond me, which has been a really awesome experience.”

What fuels that connection? To Samira, it’s the lyrics. “People can relate to it. Everyone has something they’re a little bit nostalgic about, or some sort of ending or experience in those subliminal spaces in life – whether it’s the platonic or the romantic. There are a lot of those themes in the album, and I’m happy that this new fan base is so excited.”

We can all feel the honeyed nostalgia in the room with us as Samira leads us into the next song, “Misery.” On the album, this song features Horse Jumper of Love – one of the many artists Winter collaborates with to create the dreamy sound that is Adult Romantix.

Photography by Amanda Hoss (IG: @miffyisoffline)

With a diverse and eloquent discography, Winter features artists such as Horse Jumper of Love, Tanukichan, and Hooky over their collective albums. Opening for them at The Echo that evening was one of those prolific collaborators – Hooky, from Philadelphia, complete with a mixing board and wired mics. Sam Silbret stands at a high table, dancing along with the rest of the crowd. Scott Turner lingers behind with a guitar in hand, weaving chords into the ever-changing soundscape of the sonic visionary at the folding table. It’s a dance between the two as they perform crowd favorites and eventually bring Samira Winter onstage to perform one of their collaborations. She leans forward as she sings, almost as though inviting the audience in on a whispered secret.

Photography by Amanda Hoss (IG: @miffyisoffline)

Composition and collaborations are not the only factors adding to Winter’s mysticism, as a poetic writing style persists within each track. Throughout Adult Romantix, Winter’s wistful lyrics take on an introspective edge, leading me to ask about vulnerability. In better words – just how important is vulnerability to a songwriter when laying their heart out on the page?

To Winter, it’s everything. “You really have to trick yourself when you’re writing songs – pretend you’re not going to show them to anyone, that they’re just demos. I think that vulnerability is key – not that every song needs to be personal, per se. Songs can be about anything; they can also just be a vibe or involve some sort of imagery. It’s always the most vulnerable ones that people like best, and I’m just like, ‘Guys, this is so hard to sing. I didn’t think I was gonna put this out.’” Winter’s valiance shows throughout the open candidness of her performance.

As Winter exits the stage, the subdued purr of guitar feedback lingers, teasing a possible return. The crowd wants more – you can see it in their eyes. Finally, Winter makes another grand entrance, tambourine ambiance ablaze. The three of them perform the last song of the night, “Good” off of What Kind of Blue Are You? The guitarist wails…and wails and wails as Samira leads us through the final aural moments of the night.

“Wanna be good,” she sings, and it almost feels like a question.

Just like that, she is off the stage, and the crowd is left wonderstruck.

Photography by Amanda Hoss (IG: @miffyisoffline)

“Being in L.A. for all that time and playing a lot of shows at The Echo, I was able to learn and grow a lot. Towards the end of it, I was really able to find my people and streamline to a point where I could truly express the music in my head.” Samira Winter goes on to continuously express her love for The Echo, and the amazing people that make it the scene that it is. On this reminiscent October night, she reminds us of a time when this street belonged to her – though while watching Winter perform her shimmering set, it’s clear that it still does. “I’ve learned a lot, and now, I’m at a point where I feel a little bit more comfort, clarity, and direction. But it all happened because of those L.A. days.”

Photography by Amanda Hoss (IG: @miffyisoffline)



