KXLU’s Top New Adds: Summer 2025

I began my KXLU summer with a radio set on A Fistful of Vinyl where every song

honored this perfect sunny season. Putting together the playlist then, there were too many songs

to choose from: wet bathing suit love, feet gliding through lonesome heat, seeing friends through

sunburnt glare. The youthful joy of summer leaps from these songs to the dried working

commute in a long-lost mirage of school break overstays. There are just as many songs about the

end of summer, inching nearer, to belabor the cycling year. Instead of listing these I’ll catch the

unreachable romance of the static season. Here are the best KXLU 88.9FM Los Angeles New

Releases of Summer 2025 to keep its pulse beating through our next Septembers:

Gingerbee – Apiary

Teetering saxophone hastily colors lines carefully sketched by samba guitar, drums crash

through the picture to unveil the decorated feeling, midwest emo riffs and chiptune arpeggios

crisscross the painted forms, and from whispered poetry emerges the whistling screams of desire

left incomplete by the impracticality of togetherness. This second release from the genre-defying

Gingerbee, a bedroom skramz band formed across states over the internet, takes the multi-

instrumentalist complexity of their first release and instills a deeper sensibility for classical

orchestration to create a bee-themed concept EP that sounds like nothing else, if not Disney in a

dust-storm, while leaving tears in your eyes once the onslaught’s passed over.

Frog Eyes – The Open Up

Frog Eyes soaks the dance punk revival in a dirty pool of sincerity. Every song is tight

with rhythm, the vocals echo with sharp inflections, the drums beat in the feeling, but just when you think they’re going to explode in a garage rock blaze, they downshift to a passionate confession. Every song remains in constant creative motion, but not in favor of dissonance, nor resolution, but to cut out a shifting center of expression. Syncopated riffs do not attempt to uplift awkward sarcasm into studded punk coolness and protest, but instead illuminate the narrator’s attitudes for what they are: well-meaning self-deprecation crawling on hands and knees to acceptance. I especially like the quiet keyboard chimes that soften many moments on these passionate songs.

Florry – Sounds Like…

A Summer collection wouldn’t be complete without some folk to carry you down cross-

American road trips. This album does exactly that with ebbing waves of fuzzy folk-rock guitars

accented by harmonica highway warbles. These songs are intensely upbeat while still laced with

the country blues. They sound like the favorite vacant lots of your hometown, racing along the

weed cracked cement with a pardner or two. Sunny days that never end after everyone else has

gone home, pacing alone the changing prairie in your sweat lathered skin thirsting for the

evening breeze. Tomorrow will be just as fine.

Autocamper – What Do You Do All Day?

While Summer’s surely a perfect time for brooding in a book at the beach, it’s an even

better time for exploring love in the AC-frozen arcades before setting off on a new part of your

life’s journey. Autocamper captures the beauty and love that persists smiling through the

suffering heat. What Do You Do All Day? contains ten twee anthems, energetic, occasionally

deadpan, cute, longing. These songs can make any dull employment an opportunity for glimpsing butterfly wings patterned in a wildflower. Notice the colored rocks beset in the baking sidewalk; they shine whether or not someone’s there to hold your hand across the seaside.

CIVIC – Chrome Dipped

CIVIC returns with a heavier take on their garage punk style, from shredding Aussie

waves to the weighty punch of Metal Mario. This album includes speeding punk tracks, grungy

tracks with honest catharsis, and slower wandering tracks that take you to an icy wasteland.

CIVIC crafts every blend of personal alt rock with an unmatched modern heaviness.

Do you want a chance to have your music played on the radio? Send us your music submissions!

Physical submissions (vinyl, CD, cassette):

KXLU 88.9FM

Attn: Music Director

One LMU Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Digital submissions: brettkxlu@gmail.com

Brett also co-hosts A Fistful of Vinyl every Thursday from 9:00-10:00pm PST on KXLU 88.9FM.