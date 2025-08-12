Celebrate California Public Radio Day with KXLU

California’s beauty, culture, music, and community deserve to be celebrated. One way to show your love for our state is by supporting the voices and music that keep our state connected through public radio.

Thursday, August 21, KXLU will join stations across the state for the sixth annual California Public Radio Day, a day dedicated to recognizing the vital role public radio plays in our lives.

Public radio is more than just music and news. It keeps you informed, connects communities, and brings you the sounds and stories that matter most. Independent radio like KXLU remains free and accessible because of listener support.

Anyone who makes a monetary donation of $50+ at KXLU.com/donate on August 21st will receive a KXLU MEGA STICKER PACK—including a 2025 KXLU sticker sheet, a 2025 KXLU coloring book, a 2025 CPRD sticker, and other surprise KXLU stickers.