Manley Talks about New EP ‘Sleeping on a Certain Side of Someone Else’s Bed’

On January 17th, 2025, LA-based indie rock artist released their third EP, Sleeping on a Certain Side of Someone Else’s Bed. After a hiatus of four years, Manley returns with a project full of retrospection.

Throughout four tracks, Sleeping on a Certain Side of Someone Else’s Bed showcases Manley’s intense and engaging nature as an artist. KXLU Blog’s Lila Sepici connected with Manley to answer some questions about the EP and the creative process behind it.

Lila Sepici: What experiences in your life inspired this EP and its themes?

Manley: “I write best in a crisis. This EP was written over the course of many years in which I was navigating self-identity, anxiety, depression, new love, and heartbreak. As I write this, I can optimistically say that I am nowhere near as miserable as I once was! It is illuminating to stand as my future self in relation to the past versions of myself that had these difficult feelings. Back then, there were obstacles I never thought I’d overcome. Now here I am standing on the other side of them. Clearly, in the songs I am reflecting on how relevant this idea was then too. Themes of change, forgiveness, retrospection, and grace can be found throughout this EP.”

The track titled “Work in Progress” felt exceptionally genuine upon the first listen. Could you share what the creative process was like for that song?

“That song is practically a self-portrait of myself in music form. The process of making this song was a practice of seeing my duality. What are my flaws, but what are my strengths? What are my characteristics? If I were to describe myself in metaphors, that is what the song communicates. The lyrics call out to the listeners that they should love me for all that I am — which is also a reminder for myself. As I grow older and wiser, I am trying to heal parts of myself. I hope that people can relate to the feeling of never-ending improvement while accepting that our current states are not inherently imperfect.”

What does the album name mean to you? Sleeping on a Certain Side of Someone Else’s Bed is a very specific description of a feeling— how do the tracks reflect this meaning to you?

“The title is a witty, alliterative way to describe the intimacy of fitting into a particular place in someone’s life. Behind the meaning of my songs are personal experiences of how certain people–friends/lovers/family– have shaped my growth. I have done that for others as well; we all have. In this beautiful web of connection and circumstance that we are all entwined in, we hurt, love, support, abandon, and sacrifice for each other. Relationships drifting in and out of my life feel like the togetherness of sharing a bed with someone. For example, returning home to cuddle with someone in bed, or waking up to find that the person you fell asleep with is already gone and the blanket is tossed over.”

What excites you the most about sharing your upcoming project with the world?

“I’m excited that I can simply present myself to the world as an artist. These songs were written so long ago that many friends that I’ve made over the past handful years don’t even know that I create music. It is a really vulnerable, yet special feeling to show everyone that I’m still creating music as an outlet. In that sense, I also am thrilled by the idea that this music can reach people from all over the country and sometimes globally! Streaming algorithms and social media has allowed for this EP to travel all around. Even if it’s not a buttload of streams, it’s baffling to know that someone out there in the Netherlands or Indonesia has given this a listen. That, plus even having the opportunity to be written up by a local college radio station that is beloved by its community is extremely gratifying. When someone likes my music simply whether they enjoy the sound or feel understood by the lyrics and narrative, I am happy.”

Photography by Jon Del Real.

