Foliage Drops New Single “One Side Waits While the Other Fakes” Ahead of SXSW 2025

Today, San Bernardino-based Indie rock artist Foliage (Manuel Joseph Walker) unveils his new single, “One Side Waits While the Other Fakes.” The track encapsulates the feeling of taking a gamble, of playing a game where the odds are stacked against you.

When asked about the inspiration behind “One Side Waits While the Other Fakes,” Foliage explains, “The song title and lyrics come from a bittersweet place of working through-the-levels as an artist in the music industry. The track represents being excluded by the so-called ‘higher-ups,’ whether that’s other artists or industry-involved people, yet still coming out on top. The music world is a gamble, and this track’s atmosphere, visuals, and art perfectly sum that up.” The song is a first-slice of Foliage’s upcoming 6th LP, which is planned to release later this year.

Foliage is currently preparing to perform at the famous music festival South by Southwest (SXSW), which will take place from March 7-15, 2025 in Austin, Texas. Foliage is eagerly looking forward to making his debut festival performance, especially at an event as legendary as SXSW. Aside from performing at the festival, Foliage says, “I’m also excited to hang with my crew, eat good food together, and see Westside Gunn’s 4th Rope wrestling promotion there… What’s better than 3 ropes?”

Good question. I guess 4 ropes is better than 3. But what’s better than 4 ropes? Foliage’s new single, “One Side Waits While the Other Fakes”. Streaming everywhere now.

Photography by Christopher Madrid.

–

Connect with Foliage:

Bandcamp / Spotify / X / Instagram / Facebook

✰ Keep up with KXLU! ✰ Daily ticket giveaways & updates ✰

Instagram / Facebook / X / KLMU Online Radio