Salseros Fill Lawton Plaza to Capacity for Alma del Barrio’s Salsa Fest VII

As salseros in Los Angeles bemoaned the end of the 2024 outdoor summer salsa season, the one bright spot was the upcoming Alma del Barrio salsa festival. Sure, it was later in the year than usual, but that just extended the season. It was most definitely on their calendars – it was surely on mine.

When October 13 finally arrived, it was a bright, sunny day full of promise for the Alma del Barrio Salsa Fest VII. As a new member of the Alma DJ roster, I arrived early to a flurry of activity. The KXLU staff was putting the final touches to what had been months in the planning, and the vendors and food trucks were setting up shop. We DJ’s were getting our assignments and checking out the schedule for the day. In the meantime, last-minute details were being attended to on the stage.

Once I had reviewed my duties for the day, I walked over to Lawton Plaza to get the lay of the land. I wasn’t surprised to see that lots of fans of the show had also arrived early to claim their choice spots. Chairs were up and blankets were spread out to mark their coveted territory. Many I knew from the salsa scene, and we talked about what a great day it was going to be. Of course, I also marked my spot, setting up my chair near friends.

Several wanted to know why the event had changed location on campus. I explained that the existing stage made logistics much easier, plus the spot had built-in amphitheater seating. Lots of folks also asked me why it was so much later in the year. It was the perfect time because it coincided with Latinx Heritage month, I explained. It all made sense.

Of course, you can’t have a salsa fest without great music. Jose Cristobal “El Abogado de la Salsa” got things kicked off at 11 a.m. with tunes that immediately got the early birds dancing. Between bands, he would continue to deliver tasty tunes for the dance crowd.

Photography by Carissa Leong (IG: @carissalphoto.cr2)

So what about the bands? The group that started things off was Silvia Nicolatto & Friends with their samba grooves. They were introduced by Sergio Mielniczenko from “The Brazilian Hour.” They covered all the classic Brazilian tunes, warming up the crowd.

Next to take the stage was Invasion Latina that delivered their juicy mix of salsa, merengue, bachata and cumbia. Yes, variety is the spice of life. They were followed up by Conjunto Afro Son that may as well be the house band at La Granada nightclub in Alhambra. They did not disappoint with their classic brand of salsa tailormade for the dancer. The closing band was Yari Moré and his Orchestra. Yari has been making Angelinos dance for decades and treated the crowd to his hits and more. Yes, he did do “Pegaito.”

And what about the crowd – the salseros? Without them there would be no festival. Throughout the festival they just kept arriving throughout the day until the plaza was filled to capacity and the dance floor jampacked. Having been to past festivals, I know what draws them. First, it’s loyalty to a show that has given them the music they love for some five decades – and counting – every weekend. Plus, they know the salsa fest is just fun. Great music, great dancing, great food, great vendors, a beautiful setting, etc. It’s also family friendly. And it doesn’t hurt that it’s FREE!

I really enjoyed walking through the crowd, talking to fans of the show. This year felt especially exciting for me now that I am part of the Alma team. So many people came up to me to express what a blast they were having and how much they appreciated the show and the annual event. I even got in a few dances myself!

Photography by Carissa Leong (IG: @carissalphoto.cr2)

One other detail makes the festival extra special. It’s how Alma del Barrio, KXLU and Loyola Marymount University honor their own and others. Several plaques of recognition were handed out this year. Guido Herrera honored KXLU’s own Sergio Mielniczenko for the many years he has hosted the “Brazilian Hour.” Because of his many years of dedication, we have all learned a lot about Brazilian music and its creators.

I was honored to recognize Freddie Crespo. A master percussionist and singer, we lost him in August of this year. His brother, Johnny, was touched to accept the recognition in his honor. Rosalva Lara and Angela Fajardo honored host Ernesto Colín of “Serenata de Trios” for his many decades of serenading us with beautiful music. Junor Francis did the honors of recognizing Big Red from “Groove Time,” also for his many years of entertaining listeners on KXLU with his eclectic mix of music. And finally, Guido Herrera, Nelson Rodríguez and Angela Fajardo teamed up to recognize former Alma DJ Alan Geik for his past commitment to the show and dedication to the music Alma del Barrio listeners love.

When the 6 o’clock hour arrived, it was only reluctantly that folks folded up their chairs, packed up their things and headed for home. But they all knew that they could look forward to next year’s Alma del Barrio Salsa Fest. If a date had been announced, it would already be in their 2025 calendars – and mine!

Check out the official Salsa Fest VII Highlight Reel on YouTube:

