Knock2 & RL Grime’s New Melodic Dance Track Will Make You “come aliv3”

Today, SoCal electronic artist Knock2 presents “come aliv3”, a collaboration with well-known trap and bass producer RL Grime. The track, an energetic revival of early 2010s electronic music sounds with huge, melodic synth leads, promises to pull you towards the dancefloor. “come aliv3” is the third single from Knock2’s upcoming debut LP, nolimit, and his final release of 2024.

You may recognize Knock2’s glittery, high-tempo sound from his infectious hits “dashstar” and “Rock Ur World”.

Listen to “come aliv3”, available on all streaming platforms now.

This weekend, Knock2 is playing San Diego 4EVR fest alongside Snow Strippers, Brutalismus 3000, Madeon, RL Grime, Peekaboo, and more.

In February 2025, Knock2 will embark on a full tour across the United States, Canada, and Australia.

‘Knock2: nolimit TOUR’

2/7/25: Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

2/8/25: Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum

2/12/25: Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell at The Complex

2/14/25: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

2/15/25: Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

2/18/25: Austin, TX – Emo’s

2/19/25: Austin, TX – Emo’s

2/21/25: Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum

2/22/25: Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

2/23/25: Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

2/25/25: Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

2/27/25: Atlanta, GA, – The Eastern

2/28/25: Atlanta, GA, – The Eastern

3/1/25: Tampa, FL – Jannus Live

3/4/25: Washington, DC – Echostage

3/6/25: New York, NY – Terminal 5

3/7/25: New York, NY – Terminal 5

3/8/25: New York, NY – Terminal 5

3/9/25: Boston, MA – Roadrunner

3/12/25: Montreal, QC – MTELUS

3/13/25: Toronto, ON – HISTORY

3/14/25: Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center

3/15/25: Chicago, IL – Radius

3/16/25: Chicago, IL – Radius

4/3/25: Sydney, AUS – Roadhouse

4/4/25: Sydney, AUS – Roadhouse

4/5/25: Perth, AUS – Metro City

4/10/25: Adelaide, AUS – Hindley Street Music Hall

