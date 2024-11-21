Fake Dad’s New Single “ON/OFF” Embodies Rage in the Digital Age

November 21st, Los Angeles–

Fake Dad, the Los Angeles-based duo featuring Andrea De Varona and Josh Ford, presents their new single, “ON/OFF.” The emotionally charged track, which features Blondshell’s guitarist Jeff Frantom, offers a glimpse into the sound of their upcoming EP.

The single is an indie grunge anthem that embodies “rock like a girl” energy to the fullest. Feeding into the exasperated indie genre, the track explores bottled-up rage, frustration, and the overstimulating human experience. With her distinct vocal style, De Varona delivers an expressive performance, portraying the sense of burnout and the intense feelings of panic or sadness brought on by daily life—especially through the lens of social media.

Listening to it for the first time, I couldn’t help but reminisce about projects from Wet Leg and L.A. Exes. Fake Dad’s sound evokes hints of ’90s grunge rock, electronic indie, and contemporary pop, all tied together with catchy, original lyrics.

De Varona shares about the song: “When you ignore feelings for long enough, you become overwhelmed by and disconnected from them—both numb and overactive. This song compares that numbness to its direct companion, doomscrolling serotonin burnout. The modern world wants us to be overstimulated and ‘turned off’; this song is me pleading to be turned back on.”

I can absolutely say I’ve sat in bed, eyes fixed on the ceiling, wishing I could toss my phone into the ocean and never look back. Next time you’re feeling overwhelmed, shamefully scrolling through your ex’s IG story, consider turning your phone off and turning on Fake Dad’s new single.

Listen to “ON/OFF” on all streaming platforms now.

