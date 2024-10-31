KXLU Directors’ Spooktunes for Halloween 2024

Happy Halloween from KXLU! Our director team gathered their favorite tunes of the season to celebrate. Listen here.
1. The Aquabats – “Dr. Space Mummy!”
“I’m all game for the wacky side of Halloween. Ska and zolo are what bring the season back from the dead each year for me.”
2. The Pillows – “Skeleton Liar”
“This song’s kind of about a skeleton—ハッピーハロウィン! 👹”
-Brett Koehn, Music Director / A Fistful of Vinyl, Thursdays 9:00-10:00pm – KXLU 88.9FM
3. Ministry – “Every Day is Halloween”
“Duh. I was lucky enough to see this 1983 classic live at Cruel World Fest this past May!”
-Teia Ciornei, Social Media & Web Director / NEW GLOOM, Thursdays 10:00-11:00pm – KXLU 88.9FM
4. AQUA – “Halloween”
“Equal parts silly and spooky, this AQUA song is always in my rotation come October. It brings me back to working at Spirit Halloween during the 2021 season, where I would hear thing song blasted over the loudspeakers every few hours.”
5. Thomas Dolby – “She Blinded Me with Science”
“New wave classic with something in the synths that just remind me of Halloween.”
-Thomas Davies, General Manager / Cosmic Catalyst, Mondays 10:30-12:30pm – KXLU 88.9FM
6. Machine Girl – “Out by 16, Dead on the Scene”
A song inspired by Ginger Snaps, one of my favorite Halloween movies. Also relevant to the season because of how scary the wolf on the cover and Machine girl are.
-Lily Baehr, KLMU Co-Director / Thursdays 8:00-9:30am – KLMU Online Radio
7. samlrc – “b”
“This song makes me feel like I am a little boy trapped in a giant pumpkin patch and the great pumpkin is chasing me through all the pumpkin vines, but in a good way you know.”
Peter Molaro, KLMU Co-Director / GAPTOOTH, Tuesdays 9:00-10:00am – KXLU 88.9FM
8. Martina Topley-Bird – “Too Tough To Die”
“Too tough to die feels like when the fog rolls in and you’re stuck in traffic.”
9. Portishead – “Mysterons”
“Oldie but goodie.”
-Colette Kane, Promotions Director / LUHLET, Mondays 2:00-4:00pm – KXLU 88.9FM
10. Ken – “Freestyle 3”
“I don’t listen to Ken that much anymore but I love this song. It dropped on Halloween two years ago and there’s a spooky lead during the outro. I will be playing this at full volume on the 31st.”
-Parker Giovannetti, Production Director / Polarity, Wednesdays 8:00-10:00am – KXLU 88.9FM
11. Strange Boutique – “Drown”
“Reminds me of Serena from MTV’s Dowtown. This seductive sound feels very witchy, perfect to sway to under the moon.”
-Gigi Monae, Program Director / Finalgirl.mp3, Tuesdays 4:00-6:00pm – KXLU 88.9FM