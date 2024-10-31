KXLU Directors’ Spooktunes for Halloween 2024

Happy Halloween from KXLU! Our director team gathered their favorite tunes of the season to celebrate. Listen here.

1. The Aquabats – “Dr. Space Mummy!”

“I’m all game for the wacky side of Halloween. Ska and zolo are what bring the season back from the dead each year for me.”

2. The Pillows – “Skeleton Liar”

“This song’s kind of about a skeleton—ハッピーハロウィン! 👹”

-Brett Koehn, Music Director / A Fistful of Vinyl, Thursdays 9:00-10:00pm – KXLU 88.9FM

3. Ministry – “Every Day is Halloween”

“Duh. I was lucky enough to see this 1983 classic live at Cruel World Fest this past May!”

-Teia Ciornei, Social Media & Web Director / NEW GLOOM, Thursdays 10:00-11:00pm – KXLU 88.9FM

4. AQUA – “Halloween”

“Equal parts silly and spooky, this AQUA song is always in my rotation come October. It brings me back to working at Spirit Halloween during the 2021 season, where I would hear thing song blasted over the loudspeakers every few hours.”

5. Thomas Dolby – “She Blinded Me with Science”

“New wave classic with something in the synths that just remind me of Halloween.”

-Thomas Davies, General Manager / Cosmic Catalyst, Mondays 10:30-12:30pm – KXLU 88.9FM

6. Machine Girl – “Out by 16, Dead on the Scene”

A song inspired by Ginger Snaps, one of my favorite Halloween movies. Also relevant to the season because of how scary the wolf on the cover and Machine girl are.

-Lily Baehr, KLMU Co-Director / Thursdays 8:00-9:30am – KLMU Online Radio

7. samlrc – “b”

“This song makes me feel like I am a little boy trapped in a giant pumpkin patch and the great pumpkin is chasing me through all the pumpkin vines, but in a good way you know.”

Peter Molaro, KLMU Co-Director / GAPTOOTH, Tuesdays 9:00-10:00am – KXLU 88.9FM

8. Martina Topley-Bird – “Too Tough To Die”

“Too tough to die feels like when the fog rolls in and you’re stuck in traffic.”

9. Portishead – “Mysterons”

“Oldie but goodie.”

-Colette Kane, Promotions Director / LUHLET, Mondays 2:00-4:00pm – KXLU 88.9FM

10. Ken – “Freestyle 3”

“I don’t listen to Ken that much anymore but I love this song. It dropped on Halloween two years ago and there’s a spooky lead during the outro. I will be playing this at full volume on the 31st.”

-Parker Giovannetti, Production Director / Polarity, Wednesdays 8:00-10:00am – KXLU 88.9FM

11. Strange Boutique – “Drown”

“Reminds me of Serena from MTV’s Dowtown. This seductive sound feels very witchy, perfect to sway to under the moon.”

-Gigi Monae, Program Director / Finalgirl.mp3, Tuesdays 4:00-6:00pm – KXLU 88.9FM