‘Passionate Post-Punk’ Mexican Band DECEITS takes the El Rey Theatre

September 21, 2024 – The El Rey Theatre, Los Angeles

Late Saturday night, post-punk trio DECEITS immersed the crowd in their romantic sound, in part a hometown show as well as a triumphant way to spend a birthday for frontman Kevin “Puppy” Moreno.

Formed in late 2021, DECEITS accumulated a loyal following through their signature brand of ‘Mexican post-punk’ music which initially gained popularity on TikTok, as they played shows all over Southern California. Nearly selling out the El Rey Theatre, a passionate, black-clad crowd completely filled the intimate venue for DECEITS’ homecoming. The converted movie theater setting, with its red walls, candle-lit sconces, and crystal chandeliers served as an emphatic backdrop for the lineup of performing bands.

The sequence of opening bands primed DECEITS’ performance well, starting off with the more upbeat and grounded post-punk band Total Pleasure, who set the atmosphere through their music more than their presentation. Past Self, the self-proclaimed ‘k-goth’ band, costumed themselves elaborately, looking like spirits come back to life–pale and anachronistic, immersed in heavy blue lighting, with red accents for bandages over their eyes, high-heeled shoes and a vintage telephone prop.

Then, Male Tears brought the energy back up with their danceable, dark synth-pop sound. The two vocalists James Edward and Landy Star, sang and danced, contrasting with the eerie stillness of the previous performance, while the whole band matched in cohesive black clothes and dramatic makeup.

DECEITS made their eclectic appearance on-stage at last, combining a gothic frontman with a more casually dressed guitarist and drummer, a visual signifier for their in-between genre classification. They rocked the stage, bathed in gloomy reds, blues, purples and greens, with the lighting drawing Kevin “Puppy” Moreno and guitarist Skylar Francise into visibility while shrouding drummer Francisco Saenz in darkness. Moreno was especially interactive with the crowd, jumping into the photo pit and playing his bass as he leaned back into the fans at the barricade. Their newest independent release, “Why Are We Afraid To Let Go?,” saw a live debut, and it was an introspective, emotional single consistent tonally with the foundations that the band built themselves upon, which blended in well with their setlist for that night.

