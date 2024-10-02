Alma Del Barrio’s Salsa Fest VII

Salsa Fest, a daylong celebration of Latin music, dancing, food, and local vendors hosted by LMU’s Radio’s KXLU 88.9FM, returns to Loyola Marymount University for its seventh year during Latinx Heritage Month. Read LMU’s official press release here.

The free, all ages, family friendly event is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at LMU’s Lawton Plaza.

We highly encourage you to arrive early! This popular event is expected to draw a large crowd.

Salsa Fest VII Schedule of Performances:

11 a.m. “Alma del Barrio” DJ set

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Band No. 1, Silvia Nicolatto & Friends (samba)

12:30 to 1 p.m. “Alma del Barrio” DJ set

1 to 2:15 p.m. Band No. 2, Invasion Latina (salsa, merengue, bachata, cumbia)

2:15 to 2:45 p.m. “Alma del Barrio” DJ set

2:45 to 4 p.m. Band No. 3, Conjunto Afro Son (New York salsa)

4 to 4:30 p.m. “Alma del Barrio” DJ set

4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Band No. 4/Headliner, Yari Moré (contemporary salsa)

Listen to “Alma del Barrio” at 88.9 FM in Los Angeles, and online at www.kxlu.com, or by downloading the free LMU Radio KXLU smartphone app.

Check out last year’s Salsa Fest 2023 Highlight Reel !

Salsa Festival Policies & Guidelines :

✰ Salsa Fest is a free event that includes free parking.

✰ There will be a variety of food trucks and merchandise vendors available.

✰ The official Alma del Barrio Salsa Fest VII commemorative t-shirt will be available at the KXLU booth.

***PERMITTED***

Chairs, Ice chests, Blankets, Picnicking, Food, Non-Alcoholic Beverages.

***NOT PERMITTED***

*Due to limited space, canopies, pop-up tents, umbrellas, or EZ-Ups are NOT allowed.

*No barbecues. No pets. No bare chests. No drugs. No alcohol. No weapons.

LMU Notice of Filming and Photography:

When you attend an LMU event, you enter an area where photography, audio, and video recording may occur. By entering the event premises, you consent to such recording media and its release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction in any medium or format whatsoever now existing or hereafter created. As an attendee, you release all legal and equitable rights relating to copyright infringement, infringement of moral rights, libel, defamation, invasion of any rights of privacy, violation of rights of publicity, physical or emotional injury or distress, or any similar claim or cause of action pertaining to your name, image, and likeness.