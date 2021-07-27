James the Fifth Reimagines “Pure Imagination” Through new single & music video

James the Fifth announces his long-awaited return with a cover of Willy Wonka’s whimsically nostalgic tune, “Pure Imagination.”

Pure and sweet like a candy treat, James captures the serendipitous ride of a tape warble, sprinkling it over a hot jangly guitar and arid desert snare. A tune anyone with a soul knows and loves, James tugs at the strings a bit with his reimagining: candid, yet tastefully composed, a costumed Mozart plays for himself in the desert mid-breakdown.

When I first heard the track I felt like I was drunk mid-day, walking around a crowded Parisian park – an isolated oasis ego trip in the desert will definitely also do the trick.

“Pure Imagination” is an adventure through fanciful delusions. Thank you James for this tender and unexpectedly cathartic track and video – perhaps we can all relate a little bit as we return from our disorienting journey through 2020.

– Marina Aguerre, The Witching Hours

CREDITS:

VIDEO

Directed by Dillon Cullinan

Written by James Thomer

Cinematography by Dillon Cullinan & Mo Samra

Also Starring: Dillon Cullinan, Danny Sercu, Andrea Adolph, Shannon Cain

TRACK

Guitars, synths, bass, production – James Thomer

Drums – Eric Werner

Mix – Greg Hartunian and James Thomer

Master – Timothy Stollenwerk