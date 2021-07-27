James the Fifth Reimagines “Pure Imagination” Through new single & music video

James the Fifth announces his long-awaited return with a cover of Willy Wonka’s whimsically nostalgic tune, “Pure Imagination.”
Pure and sweet like a candy treat, James captures the serendipitous ride of a tape warble, sprinkling it over a hot jangly guitar and arid desert snare. A tune anyone with a soul knows and loves, James tugs at the strings a bit with his reimagining: candid, yet tastefully composed, a costumed Mozart plays for himself in the desert mid-breakdown.
When I first heard the track I felt like I was drunk mid-day, walking around a crowded Parisian park – an isolated oasis ego trip in the desert will definitely also do the trick.
“Pure Imagination” is an adventure through fanciful delusions. Thank you James for this tender and unexpectedly cathartic track and video – perhaps we can all relate a little bit as we return from our disorienting journey through 2020.
– Marina Aguerre, The Witching Hours
CREDITS:
VIDEO
Directed by Dillon Cullinan
Written by James Thomer
Cinematography by Dillon Cullinan & Mo Samra
Also Starring: Dillon Cullinan, Danny Sercu, Andrea Adolph, Shannon Cain
TRACK
Guitars, synths, bass, production – James Thomer
Drums – Eric Werner
Mix – Greg Hartunian and James Thomer
Master – Timothy Stollenwerk