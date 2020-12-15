KXLU’s terrestrial signal is not broadcasting over our 88.9fm frequency due to a power outage

KXLU’s terrestrial signal is currently not broadcasting over our 88.9fm frequency due to an unforeseen building power outage that comprised a critical piece of equipment. Our deepest apologies. We are troubleshooting this issue and will keep you posted on its status.

The KXLU web stream is unaffected and remains up and running for your continued listening pleasure.

***UPDATE!***

We are happy to announce that our terrestrial signal is back and broadcasting over our 88.9FM frequency. Thank you for your continued support!