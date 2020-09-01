I Hate Your Generation: The Podcast Series

I Hate Your Generation is a podcast series exploring the generational divide. This series is brought to you by Project Citizen in collaboration with Loyola Marymount University and hosted by Carol Costello.

“We are the midst of a generational war. Stereotyped by age. Boomers, just die already. X’ers, Karens! Millennials, entitled brats. Gen Z – ungrateful TikTok’ers. We malign one another – mercilessly. I Hate Your Generation examines why through conversation between people of different generations. No topic is taboo. Religion, politics, patriotism, marriage, religion, and morality. If you do not understand that older or younger person in the office, the classroom or in your own home, consider this podcast your educational tool”. — Carol Costello

Tune in to I Hate Your Generation on 88.9 FM, KXLU.COM, or the radioFX app for new episodes every Monday at 5:30 PM PST and a re-broadcast on Tuesdays at 5:30 PM PST.

I Hate Your Generation is a Public Affairs Program brought to you by KXLU 88.9 FM Los Angeles.