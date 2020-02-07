Show Review: The High Curbs, Super Lunch, Sad Park, & Death Lens at The Moroccan Lounge

Written and Photographed By: Donna Borges

On January 26th, punk fans from Los Angeles gathered outside the Moroccan Lounge, anxiously awaiting the sold-out show that was about to take place. The killer lineup consisted of Super Lunch, Sad Park, and Death Lens – all headlined by the Inland Empire’s favorite punk band The High Curbs. Waiting in line for entry, you could hear people talking about which band they were most excited to see and telling stories about previous shows they had attended. People were also chatting about Chad’s Home, the promoter of the show who also posts video interviews and live sessions of local bands every week.

Super Lunch kicked off the show with a bang, playing favorites like “Vibe on This” and their self-titled track “Super Lunch.” Drummer Aiden Gilbert’s rhythms and vocalist Evan Lytle’s moody vocals gave the band a unique sound in comparison to the rest of the lineup.

Next on the lineup was Sad Park, who played songs like “In My Head” and “Feel Like Shit”- which got the crowd moshing throughout their set. Sad Park’s sets are always full of energy and seem to get the crowd moving-this time was no different. People began stagediving, which would continue throughout the night.

Death Lens followed, with singer Bryan Torres wearing a Kobe Bryant jersey in memory of the retired basketball stars’ passing earlier that day. At one point during their set amid the moshing and crowdsurfing, the band invited the crowd on stage to dance and stagedive before their set was over.

Finally, it was time for The High Curbs to take the stage and perform for the packed house of excited fans. The band is playing shows again after a short break that they spent creating their upcoming album Happy Daps, coming out this year. The band released a new single “Always on my Mind” in December – their first release since 2018.

The crowd was alive prior to their set, but a new energy overtook the room as The High Curbs started. The audience could be heard singing the lyrics back to singer Ed Moreno as he paced the stage – performing songs like “Ghost,” “I Know” and “Tony T.” During one part of the set, the crowd was invited up on stage one more time to dance with the band. They performed a few songs as an encore, including fan favorite “Want.”

The fans were buzzing as they left the venue after a wild Sunday night. It was truly a show to be remembered.