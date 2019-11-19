Show Review: Growlers Beach Goth At the Hollywood Palladium

The Growlers closed out their three-night run at the Hollywood Palladium on Saturday, November 2nd. This year’s Beach Goth was a little different than previous years – instead of full festival lineup, they played three sold-out headlining shows with different “special guests” opening each night.



The day started early with a free carnival in the parking lot before the doors opened to let a sea of costumed fans enter the Palladium. Their last show consisted of openers Dueto Dos Rosas, The Babe Rainbow, and the Bob Baker Marionettes. The stage was set up with large letters reading “BEACH GOTH” in combination with a giant clown hanging on stage right. Fans eagerly filled the ballroom floor, waiting to see the one-of-a-kind experience that the Growlers always create.



Sisters and YouTube sensations, Dueto Dos Rosas, opened the show with gorgeous harmonies and traditional mexican folk influences. They were followed by The Babe Rainbow, an Austrailian surf psych band that played some of their most popular songs, including “Peach Blossom Boogy” and “Johnny Says Stay Cool.” Last was the Bob Baker Marionettes, with a Halloween-themed puppet show full of music and dancing. Between acts were short performances by MC Kirin J Callinan and other guests.



Finally, it was time for The Growlers to take the stage. Singer Brooks Nielsen took the stage, in an eclectic, multicolored striped suit, white gloves, a wig, and black and white clown makeup. The other members were also dressed in full clown attire, which added to the full Halloween Beach Goth experience. The setlist changed every night, with no repeats. On Saturday, they played some favorites like “California,” “Pulp of Youth,” and “Rare Hearts.” The rest of the setlist consisted of deep-cut songs that only true Growlers fanatics would know. Their encore of two songs, “I’ll Be Around” and “Blood of a Mut,” closed the show.



Written and Photographed By: Donna Borges